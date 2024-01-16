Marcus Rashford’s fashion decisions have gone under the microscope from Eastenders fans

Marcus Rashford’s fashion choice has gone under the microscope after being seen wearing dangly earrings in the warmup against Tottenham before Sunday’s crucial clash.

The game ended 2-2 with Rashford ending his goal drought at Old Trafford this season and appeared to celebrate his goal by silencing his critics.

The Englishman has been on the end of a huge amount of condemnation about his performances, which have seen the striker only find the net four times for his club despite scoring 30 in the last campaign.

Pundit and former United captain, Roy Keane, has recently called out the player for being “frustrating” and stating that everyone expects more from him.

However, this time around it wasn’t his on-field choices that were being analysed but his off-field ones.

The Daily Star claims that “Marcus Rashford was told he ‘looks like Pat Butcher’ as the Manchester United star warmed-up wearing dangly earrings”.

For context, Pat Butcher was a character on the British soap, Eastenders, from 1986-2016. The character was famed for wearing long, dangly, garish earrings as well as other interesting apparel designs.

“Fans couldn’t help but be distracted by the hoop and crucifix hanging from his ears in the build-up to the Red Devils’ home Premier League clash with Tottenham on Sunday”.

Some fans watching on SkySports even went as far to suggest that the acceptance of a player wearing something like this showed the drop in standards at the club under the current manager, Erik ten Hag.

Others wondered why he was allowed to do it and even mused about what legendary manager, Sir Alex Ferguson, would make of it.

Luckily for Rashford, Keane did not or maybe chose not, to mention the earrings while watching the players warm up and decided to tell viewers what the player needs to improve upon on the pitch.

Keane said: “His desire needs to change, his work rate – I don’t see him doing enough runs off the ball. He doesn’t get in behind, he needs to run more, to me he’s going through the motions”.

United will be hoping that the England international can kick-start his season for good over the coming months so nobody will care whether he looks like a soap opera star or not.