Peter Schmeichel insists Timo Werner wouldn’t have solved Man United’s goalscoring troubles



Manchester United legend Peter Schmeichel has insisted that Timo Werner would not have been a smart transfer acquisition by Erik ten Hag’s side.

Amidst the need to provide support to young Rasmus Hojlund, United were said to be interested in a January loan move for Werner.

However, the Germany international ended up joining Tottenham Hotspur instead on a six-month temporary basis from RB Leipzig.

Fabrizio Romano later relayed that United elected against pursuing Werner as club bosses are keen on signing a goalscorer of a different profile and attributes.

Werner made his debut for Tottenham against United at Old Trafford last weekend.

He did pretty well and was a constant threat in behind the defence, from the left wing position. The former Chelsea man registered an assist for Rodrigo Bentancur’s goal and Tottenham’s second of the match.

Ex-United defender Mikael Silvestre previously suggested that Werner snubbed the Red Devils and in doing so, was right as Tottenham offers a much better environment to improve in contrast to the 20-time English champions.

However, according to Schmeichel who spoke to Premier League Productions (via HITC), the 27-year-old would not have come up with the goods for United.

“I don’t think Werner is the kind of player Manchester United need, at this moment in time.”

“We are watching all the good stuff when he is putting the ball into the back of the net. But we have also seen him, when he was at Chelsea, making bad decisions. Not scoring in positions where you are supposed to score as a striker.”

The 1999 treble winner added, “When you play in the Bundesliga. You have a lot more time and a lot more space. We are talking about small fractions.”

“But when you play in the Premier League, the tempo is so high. The pressure on the ball is so high and it goes on. It never stops.”

Schmeichel pointed out that United need someone far better than Werner.

