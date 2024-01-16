Sir Jim Ratcliffe described as “highly impressive” by fans group



Sir Jim Ratcliffe was described as “extremely candid and highly impressive” by sources within a meeting between the INEOS owner and Manchester United fan groups.

As explained here, Ratcliffe held a series of meetings with fans and local community groups in an attempt to demonstrate the personal approach he will apply as the new co-owner of United.

Ratcliffe was joined by Sir Dave Brailsford and Jean-Claude Blanc, the head of the INEOS sporting team and the group’s chief executive respectively. The three men met with members of the Fans’ Advisory Board and the Manchester United Supporters Trust (MUST). They also held a zoom call with members of the fan’s forum.

The Manchester Evenings News reveal sources present at these introductory sessions were impressed by the INEOS vision for United. They “definitely said the right things [and] talked a great game,” one source indicated. Another described how the club “might finally have people in charge who know what they are doing.”

After the meeting, MUST wrote on their website that Ratcliffe’s overarching message was: “everything at United needs to be ruthlessly focused on creating winning teams on the field.” This mentality has been sorely lacking in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson malaise over the past decade.

Yet it does not appear INEOS are set to completely clean house at Old Trafford; but rather make carefully considered decisions over individuals who may still offer value to the club within a new structure.

One such existing name being tipped for a significant role within the INEOS revolution is Collette Roche.

The Chief Operating Officer at United – a position Roche has held since 2018 – is “touted as a possible permanent replacement for [Richard] Arnold.”

Arnold was previously the Chief Executive at Old Trafford prior to his departure in November. He has been temporarily replaced by Patrick Stewart in an interim capacity.

Blanc, who accompanied Ratcliffe in making a positive impression during these meetings, had been expected to be the permanent appointment as CEO at Old Trafford. The Peoples Person relayed sources who revealed this was not part of the INEOS plan, however.

Instead, it’s believed the new CEO will “report” to Blanc, who will sit on the United football board with Ratcliffe and Brailsford, alongside Ferguson and David Gill.

This may be an approach by INEOS designed to maintain a sense of continuity at Old Trafford during a significant transitional period which still provides them with ultimate control and oversight.

