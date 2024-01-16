“Talks took place”: Manchester United “already inquired” about Bologna’s Joshua Zirkzee



Manchester United reportedly asked about the possibility of signing Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee.

A previous report covered by The Peoples Person revealed that Zirkzee is one of the targets on United’s wishlist.

The striker position is an area of the pitch Erik ten Hag is eager to bolster either this month or during the summer.

Despite having two Premier League goals and seven in total across all competitions this term, it’s clear that young Rasmus Hojlund still needs help.

At the moment, the Dane is shouldering his side’s goalscoring burden at 20 years of age.

It was relayed that Arsenal are prepared to rival United for the services of Zirkzee, who is catching the eye in Serie A with consistently top performances.

The Dutchman has eight goals and four assists to his name in 22 games played.

Like United, the Gunners are also on the hunt for attacking reinforcements. They look set to be priced out of a January transfer for top target, Ivan Toney, hence they’ve turned their attention to Zirkzee.

Bologna chief Marco Di Vaio recently opened up on the mounting interest in Zirkzee and confirmed that Bayern Munich, who sold him to the Italian giants, have a release clause of €40m, contained in the player’s contract.

This is confirmed by Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg who says, ” News Zirkzee: The 22 y/o striker is one of the transfer targets for Manchester United in the summer window!”

“Bosses with a high opinion of his quality and development. This Serie A season: 7 goals and 2 assists.”

“Manchester United already inquired about a possible transfer now. But Bologna won’t let him go. Talks took place …”

“Zirkzee will stay in winter. He can leave Bologna in summer as there’s a release clause of €40m.”

Zirkzee is an extremely adaptable forward who excels both at leading the line and in linking up play. He is physical, powerful and can play to great effect with his back towards goal.

