Teddy Sheringham says Rasmus Hojlund “must be pulling his hair out” at his wingers’ selfishness



Former Manchester United star Teddy Sheringham has suggested that Rasmus Hojlund may not be too happy with his wingers – Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho – despite getting on the score sheet and registering an assist on Sunday against Tottenham Hotspur.

Hojlund grabbed his second Premier League goal of the season, just three minutes into the game. Rashford tried to cut inside and shoot but saw the ball taken from him.

Luckily, Hojlund was at the right place at the right time to receive it, before taking a few touches to set himself up and fire it into the roof of the net.

The Dane then turned into a provider minutes before the break, when he set up Rashford with a well-executed and weighted pass inside the box. Rashford made no mistake as he expertly found the bottom-right corner.

It was the first time the two United forwards scored in the same game. They seem to be developing a partnership, which Erik ten Hag was quick to praise after the final whistle.

Hojlund also spoke to reporters and admitted that he and Rashford are developing an understanding on the pitch.

However, according to Sheringham who spoke on talkSPORT, there is still cause for the 20-year-old striker to be frustrated.

Sheringham said, “I quite like him as a striker and I thought it was a great goal from him to start the game off yesterday. I just see the way Manchester United play. They don’t really feed him to score goals, even his goal that came about yesterday.”

“Rashford cut inside and tried to get somewhere and all of a sudden it fell for him and he got a lucky chance that he tucked away brilliantly. But they are not really aiming to feed him, not getting down the outside and whipping balls across. Both wingers from either side are cutting in and shooting themselves.”

“He is fighting off scraps, really, so you can’t judge his scoring rate at the moment.”

Sheringham told Ally McCoist, “You and I would be pulling our hair out! Saying to your wingers, ‘just get down to the byline once or twice and whip a ball in.’ That’s where I come alive, that’s when I can make my move off the shoulder of defenders.”

The 1999 treble winner remarked that at times, the ball from the wingers does not need to be very good as the most important thing is the timing of the runs.

“That is when you get your chances but when they keep cutting in and having shots themselves… he must be pulling his hair out.”

He pointed out that Rashford has demonstrated a habit of picking the ball up and embarking on a run towards goal.

Sheringham noted that such a tactic will work sometimes but United would be best served by the England international occasionally looking to create for Hojlund.

