The dramatic depreciation which happens to players at Old Trafford



A damning analysis of the transfer value of the Manchester United squad reveals just how poor the club’s recruitment has been in recent years, with only a handful of players being worth more than what the club paid for them in the first place.

Rather, there appears to be a persistent pattern of players’ values immediately beginning to depreciate once they arrive at Old Trafford.

Whether this is a result of United overpaying for a player, or a player seriously declining while at the club, it varies from signing to signing; but the consistency with which it happens suggests both problems are rampant, often at the same time.

According to Transfermarkt, the top ten players at United with the highest valuations are:

Bruno Fernandes (£60.1m) Marcus Rashford (£60.1m) Rasmus Hojlund (£55.8m) Lisandro Martinez (£43m) Mason Mount (£38.7m) Andre Onana (£34.3m) Luke Shaw (£32.6m) Antony (£30m) Diogo Dalot (£30m) Casemiro (£25.8m) Alejandro Garnacho (£25.8m)

As Rashford and Garnacho are academy graduates, their costs are virtually zero (United did pay Atletico Madrid £420,000 to bring Garnacho to Old Trafford). This means they produce a net positive of £85.48 million in transfer value.

Similarly, Dalot was signed for £19 million from Porto in 2018. His current valuation – £30 million – creates an £11 million boost.

There is no other player on this list whose value has increased in their time at Old Trafford; and this is the ten most valuable players – the rate of depreciation is even worse outside of this list (we’re looking at you Harry Maguire).

Fernandes cost United an initial £47 million with a further £21 million in add-ons. This creates a near £8 million loss. Hojlund set the club back £72 million this summer once add-ons are included – sufficient for over a £16 million decrease.

His two fellow summer recruits – Onana and Mount – combine for a depreciation of £34 million. Shaw, signed from Southampton for a “fee in excess of £30 million” appears to have maintained his value in his near-decade at United.

Perhaps two biggest losses, however, are the Brazilian pairing signed last summer, in Erik ten Hag’s first window at the club. Antony – signed for a staggering £86 million – and Casemiro – priced at a slightly more reasonable £70 million – combine for a depreciation in excess of £100 million.

This means United’s most valuable players have produced a £61 million loss in market value since arriving at Old Trafford. Once we factor in less valued signings, such as Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Donny van de Beek and Jadon Sancho, the cost and consistency of loss in United’s recruitment becomes truly incomprehensible.

This problem is beyond one player, however.

There are endemic issues at Old Trafford that create an environment which sets players up to fail before they even touch down in Manchester Airport.

A lack of coherency exists at every level of the club, with United rashly lurching from one transfer window to the next. There is a desperate lack of cohesion between the different sporting departments, and the laborious (and incompetent) oversight from Joel Glazer makes the club a slow operator in the market.

The club is a source of impromptu reactivity rather than anything planned and proactive. The signing of Antony last summer encapsulates this issue.

Early on in Ten Hag’s first summer in Manchester the club’s scouting department adjudged the Brazilian winger to be worth “under £30 million” – a prophetic valuation given Antony’s current one. The Dutch manager indicated his desire to be reunited with his former pupil at Old Trafford, having identified a lack of options on the right-wing in the United squad.

Club officials began negotiations with Ajax for the winger but quickly balked at the figures the Dutch club were demanding. A baseline offer of £60 million was made, which Ajax rejected, and negotiations ended; with United refusing to go beyond this valuation.

Then, in the final week of the transfer window, following two abysmal losses to Brighton and Brentford in the opening weeks of the Premier League, United returned in desperation to Amsterdam following a reiteration by Ten Hag of his need for a right-winger.

Edwin van der Sar, Ajax’s Chief Executive at the time and former United goalkeeper, is reported to have “challenged” United’s negotiators to go “as far as possible” in their pursuit of Antony – a player the scouting department had valued at under £30 million and the negotiating team had set a limit of £60 million on.

The result?

An agreement on a deal worth £86 million for a player who has never looked like a player capable of playing in the Premier League full stop, let alone being one of the most expensive recruits in the league’s history.

Antony is as clear-cut a recruitment failure as you will ever see. His value has depreciated by 65% in sixteen months and he is being thoroughly outperformed by an academy graduate signed for less than half-a-million. He appears more likely to lose his place on the bench to another youngster than to regain his starting berth on the pitch.

Even if the club were to sell him for his valued £30 million, the clubs who may be interested in his services would never be able to afford his wages – believed to have gone from £25,000 a week in Amsterdam to nearly £200,000 a week in Manchester. Yet none of this is Antony’s fault.

The club, if it had acted in a semi-competent manner, and listened to the advice of the different football departments, would never have sanctioned a move for the Brazilian at the price they did.

When fans feel their rage building at Antony’s inability to go past his man at Old Trafford, they should remember to direct their frustrations at the people who put the winger there in the first place, not the winger himself.

He is certainly not alone in his struggles in the United dressing room, as demonstrated above.