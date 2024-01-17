Academy Match report: Swindon Town u18s 2-0 Manchester United u18s



Manchester United u18s took on Swindon Town on Tuesday night in the fourth round of the FA Youth Cup.

Going into the match with a 100% record in the league, Manchester United were heavy favourites over the lower league Swindon.

United looked to control the early stages with their quality on the ball, Jack Fletcher almost provided a moment of magic with a roulette past one defender before having his shot blocked.

But United were stunned in the 14th minute when Swindon scored to take the lead. The cross was from the right was allowed to come into too easily for Botan Ameen to flick onto the back post before the ball was returned centrally for Ameen to slot in from close range.

Falling behind should have lit a fire under United but the lackadaisical pace their game continued throughout the first half with little threat in attack.

Ashton Missin provided some urgency on one occasion with a dangerous dribble through almost half of the Swindon side but poor decision making on the final pass summed up United’s night.

Things went from bad to worse in the 38th minute when Ameen took the ball on the turn past Jack Kingdon and put the ball in the roof of the net past Elyh Harrison to give the home side an unexpected 2-0 lead.

United looked rattled with more and more mistakes creeping into their play and panic exuding from the centre backs.

After half time, Adam Lawrence would have been expecting a response from the u18s Premier League North leaders but instead it was Swindon with another big chance to put the match to bed but for a top save from Harrison.

James Scanlon entered just before the hour mark and injected a bit of life into the United side, helping to win two quick corners but United’s attack soon fell flat again.

With no tempo in their play and unable to complete a pass in the final third, United’s attacking efforts resorted to a series of crosses with no clear target which Swindon were more than happy to clear all night.

Ultimately, United provided little threat throughout the 90 minutes as Swindon secured a spectacular 2-0 victory that saw their bench swarm the pitch on the final whistle in celebration.

A thoroughly disappointing night for United, Adam Lawrence will be keen to get the young side back to Carrington to go over their mistakes as their 100% league record is on the line on Saturday morning against rivals Manchester City.

United: Harrison, Ogunneye, Jackson, Kingdon, Amass, Devaney (Musa 76), Fitzgerald (Curley 56), Missin, J. Fletcher, Williams (Scanlon 56), Wheatley

Unused subs: Myles, Munro, Mantato, McAllister