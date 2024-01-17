Amad Diallo shuts down Middlesbrough transfer rumours as Man United’s latest stance emerges



Manchester United winger Amad Diallo has shut down any suggestions that he could be moving to Middlesbrough on loan this month.

A number of clubs in the Championship are understood to have expressed their interest in Amad, who recently made his return to competitive action after a lengthy period on the sidelines.

The Ivorian made his first appearance for United in more than two years when he came on as a second-half substitute in the 2-1 defeat against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.

He showed positive glimpses during the time he was on the pitch in comparison to the ineffective Antony.

Amad missed the Red Devils’ FA Cup third-round win against Wigan Athletic through illness but could come back for the fourth-round clash vs. Newport County on 28th January.

Some of the clubs in England’s second division linked to Amad include Leicester City, Southampton and Southampton.

A recent report covered by The Peoples Person indicated that Michael Carrick’s Middlesbrough who are also admirers of the 21-year-old, were set to win the race to land the forward.

It was relayed that Boro were offering a package which covered most, if not all of Amad’s wages.

However, according to the United star, a switch to Middlesbrough is not a possibility and if he were to go back to the Championship, he would only join the Black Cats.

He of course spent last term on loan at the Stadium of Light, where he was successful under Tony Mowbray. Amad quickly endeared himself to the fans. He scored 14 goals in 42 games for the Championship side as Sunderland reached the play-offs.

The Ivory Coast international seemingly saw the reports linking him to Boro and wasted no time in quashing them.

He reached out to a Sunderland fan page and told them, “Hi mate it’s AMAD. The rumours bind (sic) on a loan to Boro it’s fake. If I had to come back on loan to the Championship, it would be Sunderland and not anywhere else.”

Amad then posted a picture of himself in a Sunderland shirt from last season on his Instagram account.

Amidst all this, The Manchester Evening News reports that United have decided to keep the player beyond the ongoing winter transfer window.

Samuel Luckhurst reveals, “Manchester United are planning to keep Amad beyond the closure of the January transfer window.”

“United expect Facundo Pellistri to join Granada on loan and believe Amad has an important role to play in the squad.”

The 20-time English champions spent £19million rising to £37m to sign Amad from Atalanta on transfer deadline day in October 2020.

