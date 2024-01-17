Diogo Dalot explains why he felt shocked when he first arrived at Manchester United

It has been a rollercoaster few years for Diogo Dalot at Manchester United.

From arriving as a highly-rated teenager to not playing at all, to having a mixed loan and the curtain going down on his United career to coming back as the undisputed starter, he has seen it all.

It seems remarkable to see that he is still just 24 with his best years ahead of him if he continues to improve.

In an interview with TNT Sports, Dalot revealed that he was shocked by how competitive the standard was at United.

He said that as a youngster moving to a big club, he only later realised that “you have to be there every single day” as in, give your all every day.

The fullback stressed that the expectations at the club “are always high” and it is a challenge to match that standard, which is something he had to learn.

Ultimately, he said, that being in such a “sink or swim” situation helped him come out a stronger player where he is now established at Old Trafford.

He said: “It’s been a rollercoaster of emotions, developing as a man and you know when you’re a kid at such a young age and you sign for a big club like this, sometimes you get a shock.

“The expectations are always high, so you have to learn how to match that standard and when you’re young it’s difficult sometimes to see that you have to be there every single day.

“You have to fight every day to be at the highest level possible, so I’ve been saying that this is a progressive career so far in my short career, but in the club, it’s been very productive.”

Dalot considers coming through all the setbacks to “get a position in the team” as his biggest achievement.

Now he aims to go one better and consistently win trophies at the club after he won his own position.