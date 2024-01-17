Direct conversation with Erik ten Hag convinced Amad Diallo to stay back at Man United



Manchester United’s problems on the right have been well-documented with Antony letting manager Erik ten Hag down big time.

The manager has kept supporting the Brazilian and has kept picking him despite the former Ajax star not registering a single goal or assist this season.

The Dutchman also had a public falling out with Jadon Sancho and the Englishman joined Borussia Dortmund on loan in January. The severely underutilised Facundo Pellistri is also on his way out and is set to join Granada on loan.

The reason the Uruguayan has been allowed to depart is because of the return of Amad Diallo from a long-term knee injury he had suffered during pre-season.

No exit in January

This was supposed to be the Ivorian’s breakthrough season after a fantastic loan spell at Sunderland last term, where he won the Young Player of the Year award.

There have been persistent rumours linking the former Atalanta starlet with a loan exit in January with multiple Premier League clubs interested.

🚨🔴 Amad Diallo has no plans to leave Man United on loan in January. Director conversation with Ten Hag took place to confirm his intention to stay at #MUFC. No current plan on player side for any loan to Championship clubs including Boro, Amad wants to ‘respect’ Sunderland. pic.twitter.com/toFsWxqX3s — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 17, 2024

But as The Peoples Person had pointed out earlier, the Ivory Coast international will not be allowed to depart in the winter transfer window.

Further light has been shed on this by transfer guru Fabrizio Romano who has revealed that the decision was taken after the winger met with the manager who assured him of regular minutes in the second half of the season.

EtH talks played crucial role

The route of playing in the second division was quashed by the player as he did not want to represent a team other than the Black Cats and hence the Middlesbrough option did not materialise.

“Amad Diallo has no plans to leave Man United on loan in January. Direct conversation with Ten Hag took place to confirm his intention to stay at MUFC.

“No current plan on player side for any loan to Championship clubs including Boro, Amad wants to ‘respect’ Sunderland,” the Italian wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Amad has impressed in training and during his cameo against Nottingham Forest and he deserves a chance to stake his claim in the first XI.