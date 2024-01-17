Erik ten Hag orders Anthony Martial to train alone amidst fitness concerns



Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has reportedly ordered Anthony Martial to train alone due to a lack of match fitness since the player fell ill.

Martial last featured for United in the 3-0 defeat at the hands of Bournemouth on 9th December.

In subsequent games, Ten Hag has been evasive about the Frenchman’s absence. Whenever asked about his availability, the manager has only claimed that the striker is not fit enough.

According to The Daily Mail Martial has not been training with the rest of his teammates and was instructed by Ten Hag to carry out sessions separately.

“Anthony Martial has been told to train on his own to improve his fitness before Erik Ten Hag will consider picking him for Manchester United.”

“It is understood that the 28-year-old is not currently suffering from injury however, but that he has yet to regain sufficient fitness following last month’s illness.”

“Ten Hag’s decision for Martial to train on his own is not a disciplinary matter, but reflects his belief in individual training for players lacking match fitness.”

The Mail adds, “Martial is currently not deemed to be fit enough to work with the first-team group at present given the intensity and work-rate the manager demands from his players in training.”

Martial is not the only United star to have picked up an illness in the past few weeks.

Marcus Rashford missed United’s final Champions League group game against Bayern Munich due to the Norovirus. However, unlike Martial, the Englishman returned in the next game against Liverpool at Anfield. Rasmus Hojlund, after breaking his duck in the Premier League vs. Aston Villa on Boxing Day, also missed United’s subsequent clash against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.

Matt Hughes states that individual training at Carrington is standard practice, although the length of Martial’s sidelining has raised a few eyebrows.

The 28-year-old, who is in the final year of his contract, is looking increasingly likely to leave Old Trafford either this month or in the summer transfer window.

He has been linked to a number of clubs including Fenerbahce and Inter Milan. A recent report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that Galatasaray are also eyeing a move for him.

