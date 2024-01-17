Gianluca Di Marzio believes that Victor Lindelof has only one option in Serie A

Football journalist, Gianluca Di Marzio, believes that Victor Lindelof only has one option in Italy if he leaves Manchester United.

Speaking to Swedish outlet, FotballDirekt, the Italian transfer expert claims that “the only possibility could be AS Roma because they need an extra defender, but they have a financial agreement with UEFA for financial fair play, so they can’t sign players if they don’t sell players”.

The Swedish captain has recently had a one year extension activated on his current deal, meaning he cannot leave for free this summer.

Di Marzio claims that if Lindelof wants to move to Italy, Roma is the only viable option.

He claims that “I’ve not heard of any Italian interest in Lindelof in this period, even though a lot of Italian clubs need defenders like Roma, Milan and Napoli. They are trying to get young players and not older players.

“It depends on him if he wants to stay at United. He can play in Italy, Spain, but he might think it’s the right time to go back home and play in his country”.

AC Milan might seem an obvious choice as compatriot and former teammate, Zlatan Ibrahimovic has taken on a new role at the Serie A giants.

However the sports journalist does not believe that the charismatic former striker has the power to decide who to sign.

Moreover, Napoli do not want to recruit players who are over 30 and instead, want to decrease the age of their squad, consequently ruling them out of a move for Lindelof.

According to Di Marzio this only leaves Roma who “could sell players such as Llorente or Spinazzola, or Renato Sanches, whose salary is so high. If Sanches goes they can use his salary to get another player on loan”.

Lindelof’s future is very much up in the air with contrasting reports aplenty. Just before the end of the year, Fabrizio Romano reported that the Red Devils “want Lindelof to be part of the project in the present and future”.

However, shortly after, the player was linked to a shock move to Real Madrid, which obviously never transpired.

The Swede has played 18 times this season for the club before picking up an injury which has seen him out of action for a few weeks.

The club have also been frequently linked to numerous centre back options such as Jean-Clair Todibo, Marc Guehi and most recently, Leny Yoro. So it is possible Lindelof will have to find a move if he wants guaranteed game time for the future, as his current club also intend to freshen up their defensive department with younger recruits.