Here we go: Sergio Reguilon to have medical tests today ahead of joining Brentford on loan

Former Manchester United left back, Sergio Reguilon, is set to join Brentford on loan from Tottenham until the end of the current season.

The transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano has uttered his famous “here we go” line once again.

He claimed, “Sergio Reguilón to Brentford, here we go! Final green light just arrived after verbal agreement between clubs”.

In an exclusive story the Italian claimed it will be a loan move with no option to buy clause as Sergio will be back to Tottenham at the end of the season.

Medical tests are scheduled to take place at some point today before the move is completed.

The Spanish left back was signed as emergency cover by United as both first choice left sided full backs, Tyrell Malacia and Luke Shaw, picked up serious injuries during pre-season and at the start of the season respectively.

The 27 year old struggled to nail down a starting spot at the club and in spite of the injury crisis, could only make 12 appearances for the Red Devils in all competitions.

Whilst sometimes impressing in an attacking role by bombing forward, the left back failed to assert himself defensively.

It had been previously reported by Romano that the West London side were keen to take a chance on the Spanish international after his loan spell at Old Trafford had ended.

The full back will be hoping to get the game time he was so desperate to find in Manchester that has also eluded him in North London.

The Spaniard enjoyed early success in his career by winning the Europa League in 2020 with Sevilla and securing a move to Tottenham later that year.

Despite an initial positive start, the defender has failed to capture the form of his earlier career. At 27, he will be hoping this move is the catalyst to do so.