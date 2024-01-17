Jose Mourinho’s comments about Chris Smalling show he hasn’t changed



Jose Mourinho’s comments about Chris Smalling show a leopard never truly changes its spots and offers an insight into why the AS Roma manager was dismissed yesterday.

As explained in greater detail here, the Portuguese manager is once again without a club after the Giallorossi hierarchy decided to terminate his contract following a poor run of form. He has been replaced by Daniele De Rossi.

Mourinho’s deal had been set to expire in the summer and he was reported to be open to an extension. The Friedkin family – who own Roma – disagreed, however.

The Italian club are currently languishing in ninth place in the table and only Napoli have conceded more goals than Roma in the top half of the table, despite Mourinho’s reputation as a defensive wizard.

Naturally, there were murmurings of discontent between the manager and his players, as any United fan could have predicted prior to Roma appointing him.

One such example – a man close to the hearts of many of the Old Trafford faithful – is Chris Smalling.

‘Mike’, a nickname borne from Louis van Gaal’s misnaming of the 34-year-old, played 323 times for United across a nine-year career in Manchester. He departed for the Italian capital in 2019 – on loan at first before an £18 million deal was agreed the following year – after falling down the defensive pecking order under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Persistent injuries have unfortunately plagued Smalling’s career and this appears to have held true in Rome. The centre-back has been ruled out for the majority of this season with chronic knee pain. This has angered his manager, who believes Smalling is not doing enough to play through the pain barrier.

Speaking at the end of November, Mourinho offered a rather shocking assessment of Smalling’s injury in a press conference:

“Regarding Smalling, the injury is very much there. There are also regular people like us, who aren’t high-performance athletes, who have a greater pain threshold. Maybe I can sleep fine with toothache, maybe you struggle. That’s how it is.

“Smalling isn’t capable of playing through pain. He holds something back. His specific issue is a real challenge. It’s really frustrating for me because his position – centre back – is where we’re most desperate for players. But that’s how it is. We’ve just got to be patient. I shouldn’t beat myself up or criticise him. We’ll just wait and see when he’s ready.

“He spent the whole of this week with the medical team. He’s not at a point where he’s splitting his time evenly between the doctors and the coaching staff, be it in the gym or on the pitch. He doesn’t even know what the weather is like because it’s been that long since he’s been outside. That’s holding him back. However, it’s been his first pain-free week.”

It’s not the first time the Portuguese manager has made reference to the English defender’s refusal to play through injury.

Mourinho previously criticised Smalling while the pair were at Old Trafford being too “cautious” over a knee injury. He urged the defender to “be brave” – bravery clearly being the medical diagnosis to a long-term knee problem.

When a manager is publicly criticising his own players for not playing through injuries something is not right in that dressing room. When that same manager then leaves one of the best squads in Italy in ninth place in the league, it’s easy to see why the Friedkin family made the decision that they did.

It’s the exact same decision the Glazers made six years ago. A leopard never changes its spots.

