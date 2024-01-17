Katie Zelem posts impressive stats for 2023

Manchester United Captain, Katie Zelem posted some impressive statistics in 2023.

Zelem, who turns 28 on Saturday, was the only player in the WSL to win over 40 tackles, over 100 duels, create over 40 chances, and provide 5 or more assists, according to data released by the Barclays WSL.

Across 2023 in #BarclaysWSL @ManUtdWomen's @katiezelem was the only player to win 40+ tackles (43), win 100+ duels (143), create 40+ chances (55) and provide 5+ assists (5). pic.twitter.com/J7F8CrfXEr — Barclays Women's Super League (@BarclaysWSL) January 16, 2024

The United midfielder led her side to a second place finish and took them to their first major final at Wembley.

Across the whole of 2023, Zelem created 55 chances for United.

The set-piece queen delivered some crucial balls in a number of memorable games last season, not least the Reds’ 3-2 victory away at Arsenal, where Zelem assisted two of the goals in the dying moments of the game.

She also won 43 tackles and 143 duels according to the data available.

Zelem has received some criticism from a small minority in the fanbase over the last year, but these latest statistics clearly showcase her work-rate for the club.

The Oldham-born midfielder is one of four United players still at the club from the original team who played in their inaugural season in 2018 and has gone on to make over 100 appearances for the club.

Last year she was a part of the England squad who made it all the way to the final of the Women’s World Cup and was a big part of the Lionesses 6-1 victory over China in the group stages.

She’s made a promising start to 2024 already as she assisted Malard’s injury time goal in United’s FA Cup clash with Newcastle on Sunday.

Zelem’s United face Chelsea on Sunday as they return to WSL action for the first time since the Winter break.

Marc Skinner’s side will be hoping to beat them for the first time since their reformation.

They currently sit in fourth, seven points behind this weekend’s opponents and four points adrift from the top three.