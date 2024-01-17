Lisandro Martinez part of warm weather training camp in Dubai



Manchester United will not be in action for another two weeks but as the game against Tottenham Hotspur showed, a lot needs to change.

In front of their new minority shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe, the Red Devils produced yet another disjointed display no thanks to Erik ten Hag’s strange tactical decisions and they barely escaped with a draw.

But with time to spare, and with lots of injured players slowly returning to fitness, the club have arranged for a warm-weather training camp in Dubai.

The said camp is not for everybody as quite a few players have been overworked in the first half of the season due to the sheer number of injuries throughout the squad.

Warm weather training camp

But for those who are close to a return, the camp will provide beautiful weather, unlike the snowy climate back in Manchester, and will allow them to build a head of steam to return with renewed vigour.

The Daily Mail have revealed that Lisandro Martinez, Diogo Dalot, and Dan Gore are just a few to have flown out to the Middle East to enjoy the climate and train hard.

“As Manchester woke up to a blanket of snow on Tuesday, some United stars were already soaking up the sun in Dubai.

“Lisandro Martinez is said to be among the players who have taken advantage of the Premier League break to jet away for some warm-weather training.

“Martinez is among the United players – along with Diogo Dalot – to have jetted off during the winter break.”

Martinez, Dalot, Gore already there

Last season, during the World Cup break, Ten Hag had opted to hold a camp in Spain and played a couple of friendlies to get the team back in shape for the resumption of domestic football.

Players are free to fly out and enjoy themselves while those in need of training, have joined the camp.

The report does not make it clear if the likes of Casemiro, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, and all those who are still injured have flown out as well.

“There are players just returning who need training. They need hard work to get fitter and to get closer to the team.

“But there are others who played so many games in 2023 who need a break. They need some refreshment and energy,” the manager was quoted as saying.