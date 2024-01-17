Manchester United legend Roy Keane identifies transfer target in Douglas Luiz

Manchester United legend Roy Keane has praised Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz over his performances so far this season, explaining that he understands exactly why the player is generating much transfer interest.

Back in 2022, The Peoples Person relayed that Man United had considered signing Luiz, with manager Erik ten Hag looking to further reinforce the midfield following Christian Eriksen’s arrival at the club.

Ultimately, United went on to sign Casemiro as their marquee transfer of the summer, adding the midfield quality and depth that the club desperately needed.

Still, Keane has recognised that Luiz could indeed be the player to provide the quality that is once again lacking in Ten Hag’s midfield.

“He turns up every week this player,” the former United captain commented, commenting on the 25 year old’s strong fitness record and lack of injury setbacks.

Keane also admired the Brazilian’s high work rate and good decision-making before making a major claim.

“I think he was linked with Arsenal last year. There are no surprises there, with some of the Villa players, you think they can certainly go on to play for a Man United, Arsenal or even Man City,” the United legend commented.

During the past summer transfer window, Luiz was heavily linked with Arsenal.

While the Gunners made three deadline day bids for the player, they were rejected, with Luiz going on to sign a new contract with his current club.

Aston Villa currently sit in third place in the Premier League, with Luiz playing a major role in maintaining the club’s consistent form this season.

Despite being a holding midfielder, Luiz has scored six goals in 20 Premier League games, adding three assists. (Sofascore)

Winning 55% of his total duels, Luiz makes on average 2.1 tackles per game and 6.2 ball recoveries.

He has also maintained an impressive passing accuracy of 89% this season, including 93% accuracy within his own half.