Manchester United midfield target Archie Gray signs new deal at Leeds

Manchester United’s midfield target, Archie Gray, has signed a new deal with Leeds United.

According to Liverpool World, both the Red Devils and Liverpool were chasing the youngster’s signature.

The paper states, “Archie Gray has agreed a contract extension at Elland Road, which will keep him at the Championship club until the summer of 2028”.

The 17 year old has enjoyed a meteoric rise and despite his tender age, he has played 25 times in the Championship this season and become a key component of the side’s promotion push.

According to reports, United, Liverpool, Everton and Crystal Palace were all prepared to pay £40m to snap up the talented midfielder this summer.

However, after putting pen to paper, his value will certainly have increased.

Leeds United’s official website stated, “having become the latest player to progress from the academy to the first team, following in the footsteps of many famous names down the years, the club are delighted Gray, a boyhood Leeds United supporter, has pledged his future to the Whites”.

The Peoples Person recently relayed that the Red Devils saw Gray as a potential replacement for Sofyan Amrabat, who will most likely not be staying at the club past his loan spell due to an inability to nail down a first team spot.

It has been reported that United have already decided not to exercise their €20 million purchase option for the Moroccan.

However, it seems any move for Gray would need to be put on hold for the foreseeable future.

Moreover, the player’s emotional attachment to Leeds could also likely complicate any possible deal.

Undoubtedly, England’s elite clubs will certainly be paying close attention to how the England under-20 international will progress over coming the year or two before possibly swooping to make their move.