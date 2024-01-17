Manchester United offered the chance to sign Juventus striker Moise Kean on loan



Manchester United have reportedly been offered the opportunity to complete the loan signing of Juventus striker Moise Kean.

United have been linked to a number of forwards this month, with Erik ten Hag understood to be keen on reinforcing his attacking department.

The Red Devils have been said to be in for the services of players like Timo Werner who joined Tottenham Hotspur, Joshua Zirkzee, Serhou Guirassy, Karim Benzema and Mauro Icardi, just to mention a few.

At the moment, the burden of leading United’s line is squarely on the shoulders of young Rasmus Hojlund – who despite being prolific in the Champions League before the club’s elimination – has shown he still needs time to adapt to the Premier League.

The Dane has two goals to his name in England’s top flight.

According to HITC, United have been presented with the chance to sign Moise Kean, who is finding minutes hard to come by this season in Italy.

He has made 12 appearances for Juventus in the Serie A, but half of them have come from the bench.

In total, Kean has accumulated just 472 minutes of action under his belt. He has yet to register a goal or an assist.

“Manchester United and Chelsea have been offered the chance to sign Juventus striker, Moise Kean, HITC Football understands.”

“Sources have told HITC Football that both clubs are considering signing a short-term attacking option this month and they have spoken about Moise Kean.”

“We have been told that the Turin giants are ready to sanction a loan move, as long as his wages are covered and they also may insist on the player extending his contract, currently up in 2025, before he departs.”

Graeme Bailey adds that alongside United and Chelsea, there is also thought to be interest in the 23-year-old from other parties.

AC Milan, Atletico Madrid and Lyon are also eyeing the player.

It’s believed that Kean who previously played for Everton, is open to making a return to England. He managed four goals in 39 matches at Goodison Park.

Clubs like West Ham, Arsenal, Crystal Palace and Fulham have also been made aware of the goalscorer’s availability.

