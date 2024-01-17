Manchester United receive boost in their Matthijs de Ligt pursuit



Manchester United could be set to profit from the “estranged relationship” between Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel and centre-back Matthijs de Ligt.

The Daily Mail relays reports from Germany which suggest the situation at the Allianz Arena is “tense” for the Dutch player.

Despite Bayern having paid £68 million for De Ligt eighteen months ago, the centre-back has fallen down the pecking order under Tuchel.

The German manager has preferred a partnership of Dayot Upamecano and Kim Min-jae this season with the Ajax academy graduate only playing 525 minutes in all competitions.

A knee injury, sustained in November, has played some part in these reduced minutes, but Tuchel appears settled on his favoured pairing.

This is believed to have led to a breakdown in relationship between Tuchel and De Ligt with one report even revealing the centre-back had stormed out of the stadium on match-day without speaking to anyone, following Bayern’s 4-3 win over United in September.

This may have opened the door for a player Erik Ten Hag is reported to be “very interested” in signing.

It’s no secret Ten Hag’s side have struggled defensively this season with centre-back a source of particular concern. All four first-choice centre-halves – Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane, Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof – have been ruled out with injury at various points.

At one stage, Ten Hag was even forced to field a defensive partnership of Jonny Evans and Willy Kambwala for an away trip to West Ham. United would, predictably, lose 0-2.

Long-term doubts over the suitability of Varane and Maguire – players who will both be 31 next season – to Ten Hag’s system continue as well.

As such, United are believed to be planning a comprehensive overhaul of their defence this summer, with not one but two potential centre-backs on the horizon. De Ligt, a player very familiar to the Dutch manager, would appear to tick many of the boxes that neither Varane nor Maguire can.

De Ligt was Ten Hag’s captain during their time together in Amsterdam. Arguably, the centre-back’s best form came while under the stewardship of the Dutch manager.

Possessing a strong 1.9m frame, with speed, aerial dominance and the ability to play out from the back, De Ligt is a natural fit in Ten Hag’s defence. His leadership qualities and attitude are attributes the Dutchman is eminently keen to add to United’s dressing room.

United will be keeping a keen eye on De Ligt’s “tense” situation at the Allianz Arena ahead of a potential approach in the summer.

