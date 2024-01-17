Man United generate significantly less revenue from academy player sales compared to rivals

A new report from the CIES Football Observatory has revealed just how poor Manchester United have been in terms of getting value from academy player sales.

As pointed out by The Daily Mail, United seem to have recently settled on a policy of selling academy stars as a way of providing some relief from the strains brought about by Financial Fair Play regulations.

It’s understood that after past summer transfer windows of spending huge on transfers to back Erik ten Hag, United are dangerously close to breaching FFP. One way to give the club some breathing room is by selling academy players, who usually represent pure profit on the club’s books.

The most recent cases of this developing trend are the departures of Alvaro Fernandez and Hannibal Mejbri to Sevilla and Benfica respectively.

Sevilla retain an option to permanently buy Hannibal for £14million plus £3m in add-ons at the end of the season if he performs well at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium. Benfica also negotiated a buy option in Fernandez’s contract, worth around £8.6m. United have sell-on and buy-back clauses in both deals.

Last summer, Ten Hag’s side let the likes of Matej Kovar (Bayer Leverkusen), Anthony Elanga (Nottingham Forest) and Zidane Iqbal (FC Utrecht) leave the club.

Others who also left the fold in search of pastures anew include James Garner (Everton), Teden Mengi (Luton Town), Nathan Bishop (Sunderland) and Charlie Savage (Reading).

It’s clear that from United’s point of view, cashing in on the youngsters is a legitimate way of digging the club from its current financial predicament.

However, according to a report published by CIES, United still rank very low in terms of the money they receive from selling their promising academy talents.

The 446th CIES Football Observatory Weekly Post reveals the 100 clubs with the most profitable academies in the world in terms of revenues generated over the last ten years by the transfer of players who spent at least three seasons there between the ages of 15 and 21 years of age.

Portuguese giants Benfica – which Fernandez just joined from United – tops this ranking with a mind-boggling €516 million generated from selling youth players. Two-thirds of this sum has been collected in the last five years.

Ajax (€376 million) and Olympique Lyonnais (€370 million) round off the top three. Only three English clubs feature in the top 10 – Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City.

The Red Devils come in at a measly 26th position, with €174 million gained since 2014. Premier League outfits like Liverpool, Arsenal and Aston Villa also rank higher than Ten Hag’s side.

United clearly still have some way to go, but it’s a huge positive that the club is demonstrating a huge break from their initial habit of unnecessarily stockpiling talent.

Ten Hag has often stated that only the best young players will make it under him. Evidence of this has already been seen in Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho.

The two are now established first-team members who regularly feature in the manager’s starting XI selections.

The Peoples Person previously explored the dangers that lie in United permanently selling their youngsters on such a wide scale, sometimes without them being given ample opportunities to prove themselves.

It squarely falls on the 20-time English champions to ensure that while they’re selling off their starlets to other teams to make money, there’s a steady stream of talent breaking through into the senior set-up.