Manchester United unwilling to pay the price for Leny Yoro



Manchester United are unwilling to pay the price LOSC Lille are demanding for their defensive jewel Leny Yoro.

Old Trafford scouts are believed to be enamoured with the 18-year-old centre-back, who has firmly established himself as a permanent fixture at the heart of Lille’s defence this season.

Yoro has made twenty-three appearances for the French club, scoring three goals in the process.

Lille sit fifth in the Ligue 1, with only OGC Nice having conceded fewer goals in France’s top division this season.

A large part of their success this season has stemmed from their strong defensive unit, with Yoro’s performances an integral part of this.

As such, the French protégé has been attracting attention across Europe’s major clubs, with Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain all thought to be interested in securing his services.

A report by The Peoples Person revealed United had also “enquired” about Yoro as the club seeks to overhaul their defence.

Christopher Michel (Sport1) contends this enquiry was met with a firm answer by Lille: “80 to 90 million euros this winter! The club also wants 50-60 million euros in the summer.”

The German reporter believes these prices will prove too costly for United, however – in either transfer window.

Michel asserts United “don’t want to buy [Yoro] for that amount” with concerns over the player’s youthfulness relative to his price likely driving this hesitation.

Old Trafford officials are thought to have designated Jean-Clair Todibo (Nice) and Jarrad Branthwaite (Everton) as their two primary targets at centre-back. Both players will prove expensive recruits and would likely expect to be competing for a first-choice position.

Yoro may, therefore, have made more sense as an additional centre-back to Erik ten Hag’s squad – with continued doubts over both Raphael Varane and Harry Maguire. The price Lille are demanding is not one of a squad player, however.

