Mason Greenwood continues to catch the eye despite Getafe suffering 3-1 defeat vs. Sevilla

Mason Greenwood produced another impressive display despite his side being on the end of a 3-1 beating at the hands of Sevilla in the Copa del Rey.

Sergio Ramos opened the score in the eighth minute to set Sevilla on their way.

However, Getafe’s Jaime Mate restored parity just 15 minutes later after the opener to bring his side back into the game.

Sevilla ran rampant after the break and scored two goals within seven minutes of each other to run away with the match and sink José Bordalás’ men who were simply not good enough on the occasion.

One Getafe player who gave a good account of themselves was Greenwood.

Greenwood recently opened up on how much he is enjoying life in Spain, as he seeks to get his career which had stagnated, back on track.

The Englishman explained that his teammates and the fans have been instrumental in helping him adapt to life in his new environment very quickly.

The forward had 81 touches of the ball during the 90 minutes he was on the pitch against Sevilla. He successfully delivered 36 of the 47 passes he attempted, managing a pass accuracy of 77%.

Greenwood was a threat going forward. He registered an impressive three key passes.

The 22-year-old tried to find his intended target with six crossing attempts. He was successful on only one occasion – undoubtedly an area of his game he will be keen to improve.

Greenwood tried to ping four long balls. Only one reached a teammate of his.

The United loanee had a total of three cracks at goal. He embarked on a mind-boggling 12 dribbles and completed half of them.

He also delved into 16 ground duels and came out on top seven times. Greenwood was not required to contest any challenges in the air.

(Stats obtained from Sofascore)

Up next for Greenwood and Getafe is an away trip to face Osasuna in the league.