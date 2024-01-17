Michail Antonio says Manchester United’s Kobbie Mainoo is so good it’s “an absolute joke”

Manchester United’s horrendous first half of the campaign has left Erik ten Hag scratching around for positives.

The United boss has overseen an inconsistent run of form from his players, both individually and collectively.

Ten Hag will draw some comfort from Kobbie Mainoo’s integration into the first team.

The young midfielder has been one of the shining lights in recent months after recovering from an injury picked up in pre-season.

The 18-year-old has looked more than comfortable playing in hostile environments since breaking into the starting XI in November, leaving United fans delighted with his progress.

Mainoo has also left an impression on his Premier League peers, with West Ham’s Michail Antonio waxing lyrically about his qualities.

Speaking on the Footballer’s Football Podcast, Antonio said he first came across Mainoo playing in a youth team game for United and was left in no doubt of his talents.

“What’s crazy about him is that I saw a clip of him last season playing for the academy or the reserves. Literally he was bossing the game. He was an absolute joke,” said Antonio.

Since then, Mainoo has transferred his skills to the first team and the West Ham forward admits he has been impressed with his seamless transition to the highest level of the game.

“I have seen a couple of games he has played in and he is treating it like he is playing with the youth team or the reserve team.

“He is controlling the tempo, he has so much confidence, he just believes in everything he is doing,” he said.

Antonio continued by praising Mainoo’s temperament, saying you “normally see nerves” in young players but the United man is “playing like he’s had years in the game.”

Should Mainoo continue his rise, there is no doubt he will be a star for United for many years to come and Ten Hag will hope he can help salvage something from what has been a season to forget so far

United are back in action on the last weekend of January with a trip to Newport County in the FA Cup after their winter break this weekend.