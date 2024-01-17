Middlesbrough look set to win race to sign Amad Diallo



Middlesbrough have jumped to the front of the queue to sign Amad Diallo on loan from Manchester United this month.

Diallo has been linked with a host of clubs in both the Premier League and Championship – the same league the Ivorian enjoyed such an impressive spell in last season.

Diallo joined Sunderland in August 2022 and spent the year at the Stadium of Light.

He scored fourteen goals and provided three assists and played a pivotal role in helping his newly adopted side reach the playoffs. Unfortunately, Sunderland would miss out on qualification to the Premier League at the hands of Luton.

Diallo’s form was impressive enough to see the youngster win the PFA Fans’ Player of the Year award and Sunderland fans were gutted to see him return to Old Trafford.

The winger had his eyes set on securing a place in Erik ten Hag’s first-team. However, a serious knee injury during United’s pre-season last summer brought a premature end to these hopes.

Diallo was ruled out for the vast majority of this season, only returning to the fray in the last month.

Ten Hag’s side have crashed out of the Champions League and the Carabao Cup, leaving only the Premier League and the FA Cup to contend with.

As such, the Dutchman is thought to want to trim down a bloated squad with only two competitions left to compete for.

With the emergence of Alejandro Garnacho as a right-winger, backed up by the £86 million Antony, there is a long queue on United’s right-hand side.

Facundo Pellistri looks set to join Granada on loan and Alan Nixon, a reporter for The Sun, believes Diallo will be joining the Uruguayan in departing United this month.

Nixon reveals Middlesbrough are winning the race to sign Diallo with Michael Carrick hoping the tricky winger will aid his side’s promotion efforts, as well as their Carabao Cup dreams.

Middlesbrough are even reported to have offered United the highest wage percentage as part of their loan offer.

Given the Northern club have provided the best financial package, as well as United’s confidence in one of their former pupils looking after their talented youngster, they appear well-placed to secure Diallo’s services until the end of the season.