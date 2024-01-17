Official: Alvaro Fernandez signs for Benfica on loan until end of season

Manchester United’s Alvaro Fernandez has officially joined Benfica on loan until the end of the season.

The club’s official website has claimed “Manchester United full-back Alvaro Fernandez has signed for Portuguese giants Benfica on loan until the end of the season”.

Fabrizio Romano has claimed that the deal is a loan with a buy option of €6m.

The reliable Italian journalist has also claimed that the deal becomes permanent if the Spanish fullback plays 50% of Benfica’s games as a starter.

The Red Devils will also have a buy back clause, matching rights and have inserted a sell-on clause should there be any future sale of the fullback.

🚨🔴 Benfica and Man Utd have just signed Álvaro Fernández deal! Exclusive details. ◉ Loan with buy option: €6m. ❗️Deal becomes permanent if Álvaro plays 50% games as a starter. ◉ Man Utd will have buy back clause. ◉ Man Utd also have matching rights and sell-on clause. pic.twitter.com/uSEHx6LXGD — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 16, 2024

The young left back had a very impressive loan spell at Preston last year and won the Deepdale side’s Young Player of the Year award for 2022/2023.

The 20 year old joined Granada in the summer on loan and played 13 times for the struggling La Liga side.

His situation changes dramatically now as Benfica are only one point off the top of Liga Portugal and are set to take part in the next round of the Europa League.

The Spanish under 21 international was getting regular action for the Spanish side at the start of the campaign but towards the end of November began to feature more frequently off the bench.

It was relayed at the end of the year that Benfica were interested in bringing the player in and a few days ago, Romano confirmed that the player would be leaving on loan to the Portuguese giants.

The low buy option and obligation to buy if Fernandez only plays 50% of games as a starter shows that the club and Erik ten Hag may not see much of a future for the youngster at Old Trafford.

The Peoples Person has recently commented on the potential danger the club is facing of losing its youth identity by selling some of the gems of the academy.