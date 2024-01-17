Official: Manchester United confirm Maxi Oyedele has sealed loan move to Forest Green Rovers



Manchester United have confirmed that academy star Maxi Oyedele has completed a loan move to Forest Green Rovers for the rest of the 2023/24 season.

Oyedele becomes the latest United player to head out on a temporary basis in January, after Alvaro Fernandez (Benfica), Hannibal (Sevilla), Joe Hugill (Burton Albion), Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund) and Donny van de Beek (Eintracht Frankfurt).

The Red Devils announced via the club’s official website that Oyedele is going to the League 2 outfit in search of regular first-team action.

He had a loan spell at Altrincham last season, but a move to Forest Green will see him get his first taste of EFL football.

Oyedele is a versatile player who can operate both in defence and in midfield. However, he shines best in the middle of the park, where he is able to display the full range of his talent and abilities.

This season, he has gained significant experience from playing in Premier League 2, the EFL Trophy and the UEFA Youth League.

The 19-year-old has made 12 appearances across all three competitions and registered just one goal and as many assists.

Oyedele was involved in United’s pre-season tour, and the opportunity to play for Forest Green under the stewardship of Troy Deeney represents a real opportunity to step up and improve as he seeks opportunities in Erik ten Hag’s set-up next campaign.

Despite being a local lad, he represents the Poland youth team at international level.

Oyedele will undoubtedly be hoping to get straight into the mix and make his debut as Forest Green prepare to take on Gillingham on Saturday.

At the moment, the Green Devils lie firmly at the bottom of the League 2 standings, with just 18 points after 26 games played.

They’ve lost a total of 16 games.

