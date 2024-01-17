Scott McTominay reveals dressing down he got from Jose Mourinho for losing his temper

Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay took to the High Performance Podcast this morning to speak about his journey as a footballer, including a heated confrontation he had with former United boss Jose Mourinho.

In what was his first podcast appearance, the midfielder revealed intimate details about his 21-year career at United, including his tough journey as an academy player and his breakthrough into the first team.

He also spoke about the criticism he has received and how he has coped with all the adversity he has faced over the years.

One of the highlights of the interaction was when the Scot spoke about a particular memory when he joined his first first-team training session under then manager Mourinho.

At a time when several first-team stars were away on international duty, McTominay was afforded the opportunity to train alongside his heroes.

McTominay explained that referees in practice matches always seemed to be biased towards first-team stars as opposed to younger players.

As an increasing number of decisions went against McTominay, the midfielder’s frustration continued to build.

He revealed that he began arguing with older players, including Michael Carrick and Ashley Young, blaming his team’s losing on biased refereeing.

That’s when Mourinho stepped in.

“Mourinho spoke to me and said you need them to like you, you can’t make them think you’re a ——,” McTominay explained, adding: “He dressed me down to be fair and said who do you think you are, you’ve done nothing.”

The Scottish international went on to explain that a few months later, the fitness coach revealed that the questionable decision-making had all been part of Mourinho’s plan to test the youngsters.

“I owe him a great deal and my family love him,” McTominay said of his former manager.

While McTominay has nabbed a regular starting role in Erik ten Hag’s team this season, Everton have reportedly targeted him as a January signing.