Serhou Guirassy: Man United target performs transfer U-turn and tells Stuttgart bosses he wants to stay



Stuttgart striker and reported Manchester United target Serhou Guirassy is understood to have changed his earlier transfer stance and is no longer keen on completing a switch this month.

Guirassy has been linked to United on multiple occasions and was said to be one of the names on Erik ten Hag’s wishlist of possible attacking reinforcements.

United are eager to recruit an experienced striker to help relieve some of the goalscoring burden currently on the shoulders of Rasmus Hojlund.

Despite being the Red Devils’ highest top scorer with seven goals across all competitions, the Dane remains very unpolished and raw.

It’s clear Hojlund still has a long way to go before he can fully be tasked with the responsibilities of solely leading the line for United.

Alongside Guirassy, other goalscorers United are believed to have on their radar include Joshua Zirkzee, Karim Benzema and Mauro Icardi, just to mention a few.

Guirassy’s main point of attraction above all other targets lay in the fact that he had a modest £15.2m release clause that could be triggered in the early stages of the ongoing winter transfer window.

Stuttgart Director of Football, Fabian Wohlgemuth spoke to the media earlier this month and expressed doubts about his side’s ability to ward off parties interested in Guirassy.

However, according to Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg, the Bundesliga chief no longer needs to worry as Guirassy is now intent on remaining at the MHPArena.

In addition to this Guirassy’s release clause has expired, meaning Stuttgart can now slap whatever price they desire on the forward.

As per Plettenberg, “News Serhou Guirassy: He wants to stay at Stuttgart in winter! Stuttgart bosses informed about the decision of the 27 y/o top striker!”

“If nothing extraordinary happens with other clubs until Deadline Day (Injuries etc. and unexpected crazy offers etc.) then this decision is final.”

“His release clause for the winter has already expired. More teams from England have inquired about him in the last few days.”

It seems that if United harboured any plans of making a late bid for Guirassy, they may have to look elsewhere.

