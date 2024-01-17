Sir Jim Ratcliffe takes next step towards finalising Man United stake by sending tender offer in



Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s 25% stake in the club was finalised by Manchester United almost a month ago but despite their visible presence, they cannot start making decisions yet.

That is because the formalities surrounding the deal are yet to be concluded.

One big step has been taken by Sir Jim as he has sent in his tender offer to the New York Stock Exchange for his purchase of 25% of Class A shares.

Class A shares are those which are publicly traded and weren’t in the hands of the Glazers.

The document, which contains tough legal language, reveals the timeline of the whole process including some interesting tidbits about the future of the club.

Firstly, it states that Sir Jim’s first offer was to buy out all of the Glazers and contrary to news reports, the American family were not opposed to it.

Ratcliffe was going to buy all the Class B shares, the ones which hold actual voting power, and leave Class A shares as they were.

However, minority shareholders in possession of Class A shares didn’t want to be sidelined and wanted their due cut if the club was being sold.

Ultimately, after multiple rounds of negotiations, Ratcliffe’s commitment to Class B shares decreased to 60%, then 40%, and finally ended at 25% of both Class A and Class B shares.

It gives him 27.69% ownership interest and 28.71% voting interest, as per the document.

The document states that Ratcliffe’s side was repeatedly told that the “Company Board was seeking proposals for all of the outstanding Ordinary Shares or a minority primary investment, and not a transaction involving the purchase of only the outstanding Class B Shares”.

This lends credence to the fact that Sir Jim ultimately does aim to rid United of Glazers altogether.

It was just the Glazers’ weird economics of dividing the shares that ultimately made this process complicated.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe finally did the “ethical” thing and paid minority shareholders their due when he could have just done what the Glazers did and kept them at bay with zero voting power.

Note: The full document as per the SEC filing can be accessed here.

