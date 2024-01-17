Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s popularity already proving a success



Sir Jim Ratcliffe caused a stir on Sunday as he made his first appearance at Old Trafford following the confirmation of his minority stake ownership at Manchester United.

The INEOS owner was situated in the director’s box as he watched his team engage in a pulsating 2-2 draw with Tottenham Hotspur.

He even had the honour of being seated next to another knight of the realm – Sir Alex Ferguson.

The Daily Mail reports Ratcliffe “drew so much attention” that the appearance of a host of famous faces in the same box – boxer Tommy Fury, darts sensation Luke Littler and F1 driver George Russell – almost went “unnoticed”.

A number of executives and VIP guests went out of their way to meet Ratcliffe and it was “noted just how eager” they were to lock hands with the new owner.

This reaction stands the billionaire in stark contrast to his new co-owners, the Glazers, whose attendance at Old Trafford would be more likely to result in a riot than a polite meet-and-greet.

The Americans would never dream of engaging with the club in the manner Ratcliffe already has.

The British businessman’s presence and popularity is already resonating within the sponsorship world as well.

Indian tyre company Apollo, headed by Neeraj Kanwar and long-term sponsors of United, revealed to the Daily Mail that Ratcliffe felt like an injection of “new oxygen” to the club.

“I think it will do good,” said Kanwar of Ratcliffe’s arrival. “Some new oxygen has come in with Mr Ratcliffe. Let’s see, it’s too early to say what’s going to happen with the team. But always when some new infusion of oxygen comes in, you might see something new in the club which is what’s required I think.

“I’m seeing smaller clubs coming up in the Premier League this year – the Aston Villas of the world, Brighton, Newcastle – and the old guys have somehow not got the story right. The Uniteds and the Chelseas. So I think it’s a good idea to bring in some new ownership.

If they are successful then my sponsorship is much more successful.”

The fact United’s new owner is proving a success in person, as well on paper, without having really begun his revolution at Old Trafford offers fans a level of positivity they have been desperately craving.

