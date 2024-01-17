Sofyan Amrabat puts in midfield masterclass as Morocco beat Tanzania 3-0 in Africa Cup of Nations opener



Manchester United midfielder Sofyan Amrabat played all 90 minutes including added time as Morocco kickstarted their Africa Cup of Nations campaign by beating Tanzania 3-0.

Former Wolverhampton Wanderers defender Romain Saiss gave Morocco the lead 30 minutes into the game to set his side on their way.

Azzedine Ounahi doubled the score deep into the second half, with a brilliantly worked goal just outside the area.

Youssef En-Nesyri’s third of the clash sealed the win and ensured Morocco secured all three points at the Stade de San Pédro stadium in Ivory Coast.

United star Amrabat started in the midfield pivot alongside Selim Amallah.

Amrabat had 69 touches of the ball during the time he was on the pitch.

He successfully delivered 60 of the 63 passes he attempted, managing a stellar pass accuracy of 95% – more than any other star to play 45 minutes or more in the match.

The Fiorentina loanee attempted to ping six long balls to his teammates. All of them found their intended target.

Amrabat did not attempt a shot and did not embark on any dribbles. He was primarily tasked with sitting deep and shielding the Morocco backline from being easily breached.

The 27-year-old was good defensively. He delved into seven ground duels and won four of them.

He contested one challenge in the air, which he won.

Amrabat also came up with three tackles.

(Stats obtained from Sofascore)

Manager of the Atlas Lions, Walid Regragui, spoke after the game and emphasized the importance of the national team remaining humble and only focusing on their performances.

Morocco, who are definitely one of the favourites to win AFCON will seek to build on their opening victory when they take on DR Congo on Sunday.

