“Unfit for human consumption”- grim details of United’s chicken fiasco emerge

The details of Manchester United’s health rating downgrade have finally been revealed.

It was reported that the club had suffered the embarrassing setback and it was stated that this was due to the club serving raw chicken at a hospitality event.

It’s believed that, ironically, those who were affected were guests at the Safety Health Environment Show, which was held at the Theatre of Dreams on November 21.

The Manchester Evening News (MEN) has gone deeper into the story and laid out some of the sad truths of the incident.

“Raw chicken thighs were served to 30 people at a health and safety event hosted by Manchester United last year, a food hygiene report has revealed. The football club was slammed by inspectors, who found the food served was ‘unfit for human consumption'”.

“Manchester United’s food hygiene rating was downgraded from five to one after the incident which took place at the football stadium in November”.

It is thought that eight guests flagged up concerns about the state of the chicken “but the complaint was not escalated appropriately”, according to the report, which identifies breaches of several regulations.

In another damning critique of how things are currently being run at Old Trafford, out of the 300 trays of chicken served, only three were apparently checked to see if they were cooked properly.

That meant most of the chicken – 17 trays, containing around 255 pieces of chicken – were not checked and the temperature was not recorded as required before they were served. Terrifying given the well-documented dangers of serious food poisoning resulting from undercooked poultry.

Inspectors criticised the management of food safety and found that the hygienic handling of food was not up to standard at the club. On a positive note, the cleanliness and condition of the facilities and the building was deemed ‘good’.

This is in contrast to past findings that found dirty light sockets and oil dripping onto raw bacon.

This is also not the first time the club has made the news due to the shoddy standard of the food it serves.

A fan who attended the VIP experience for the Bayern Munich game went to the papers complaining about the “dog food” he was served at the event.

Reports like this demonstrate the scale of work that INEOS need to undertake. Fans and pundits alike are sadly mistaken if they believe that the only problems to solve are those on the pitch. Disorganisation seeps through the organisation at every level due to Glazer ineptitude and neglect over the years.