A number of clubs “showing interest” in Will Fish this summer



A number of clubs are “showing interest” in signing Manchester United defender Will Fish this summer.

Though the 20-year-old is currently on loan at Hibernian – where he is expected to remain until the end of the season – David Ornstein (The Athletic) reveals Fish is “attracting attention from several clubs” ahead of the next transfer window.

Ornstein contends these clubs want to sign the centre-back “permanently” when his current loan deal has expired. The reporter specifically mentions Cardiff City as one such side believed to be in pursuit.

The United academy graduate, who joined the club in 2019, has represented, and even captained, the club at various different levels of the youth team.

Similarly, Fish has represented England at under-17, under-18 and under-19 levels.

The centre-back made his senior debut for United, coming on as a substitute in a 2-1 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers in the final game of the 2020/21 season.

A disappointing loan to Stockport County followed, which saw Fish only play twice before United ended the deal in January 2022. He remained at Old Trafford until the next summer.

This season constitutes Fish’s second at the Scottish club, having first relocated to the Easter Road Stadium in September 2022.

Unlike the experience at Stockport, he quickly established himself as a key member of the Hibernian squad last season, making twenty-one appearances while scoring an impressive three goals from centre-back.

Hibernian were then delighted to welcome Fish back for another twelve months this season. He’s played twenty-eight times for the Scottish side in all competitions with one goal and one assist, demonstrating his continued importance to his team.

Fish’s adopted club are currently sixth in the Scottish Premiership and are set to play Forfar in the cup this weekend.

A report by The Peoples Person before Christmas revealed Hibernian were hopeful of signing the United loanee permanently this summer. It appears they will not be alone in this race, however.

Interestingly, Ornstein contends Fish’s contract is set to expire this summer but the defender actually signed a new deal in 2022 tying him to the club until June 2025, with the option of an additional year.

