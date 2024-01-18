Anthony Martial’s agent rubbishes “completely false” reports that the star was ordered to train alone by Erik ten Hag



Anthony Martial’s agent Philippe Lamboley has publicly refuted any suggestions that the Manchester United player was exiled and ordered to train alone by Erik ten Hag.

A recent report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that Martial was instructed by his manager to train separately from the main group due to fitness concerns.

Martial has not played for United since the 3-0 defeat at the hands of Bournemouth on 9th December 2023.

The Frenchman has missed a number of games that have followed. Whenever asked for the reason behind the Frenchman’s continued absence during his previous media obligations, Ten Hag repeatedly proved evasive and only stated that the striker was not fit enough yet.

It was stated that the Dutchman told the goalscorer that he would only be selected to play after he regained match fitness.

Martial’s agent spoke to Sky Sports and rubbished such insinuations.

Lamboley said, “What is said about him is completely false. He was not excluded from the group and has no problem with the coach, Erik ten Hag.”

“Anthony has been in Manchester for nine seasons and if he wasn’t a great professional, he wouldn’t have been at the club for so long.”

“He is simply going to undergo a small operation on his abductors, which he should have done for a while and which hasn’t allowed him to be 100 per cent, so he will do it now.”

When asked about his client’s future amidst transfer links to rival clubs, Lamboley pointed out, “Anthony will not leave and will stay until his contract ends in June.”

BREAKING: Anthony Martial's agent has denied reports the Manchester United striker has been told to train alone because he is not fit 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/gSZdFjbZ0i — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) January 18, 2024

The United number nine has made five league starts this season and has contributed just two goals and as many assists across all competitions.

Contrary to Lamboley’s public statement, The Manchester Evening News still insist that Martial recovered from his illness some time ago and has been undergoing individual training sessions.

