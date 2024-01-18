Barcelona put Pedri up for sale, could be an opportunity for Man United to strike

Manchester United’s wretched first half of the season has left Erik ten Hag under pressure at Old Trafford.

Loss of form both individually and collectively has seen United fall well behind the chasing pack and has left the Dutchman in no doubt of the need to reinforce his squad.

United will certainly be hoping to add quality to the ranks in the summer after INEOS have taken control of the sporting structure at the club.

As reported by FootballTransfers, one of the world brightest young talents could now be available after being put up for sale.

According to the report, Barcelona attacker Pedri has been placed on the market with the Catalan club desperate to balance the books at the Camp Nou.

Additionally, the 2021 Golden Boy winner has suffered numerous injuries over the last twelve months, leaving Barca in doubt of his value “from a sporting point of view”.

Furthermore, his contract expires in the summer of 2026 and the Spanish side see this year as the ideal time to maximise his sale value.

A price tag of “at least €100 million” has been placed on the head of the 21-year-old and although there will be interest in the player, it’s unlikely that such an amount will be stumped up in January.

Whilst this report doesn’t specify United as one of the interested parties, Ten Hag is in desperate need of help in midfield and a fully fit Pedri could be just what the manager has been crying out for.

However, United’s new owners will be acutely aware of the money the club has wasted on players who have failed to live up to their billing after joining the club and given Pedri’s recent injury record, would represent somewhat of a gamble.

With United unlikely to do any major business this month due to the finalisation of the takeover, a busy summer is expected at Old Trafford.

Before then, United will hope for a strong second half to a season that has delivered very little after the initial promise generated during Ten Hag’s maiden campaign.