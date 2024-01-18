Ben Foster voices his belief in Rasmus Hojlund following clinical performance against Tottenham Hotspur

Former Manchester United goalkeeper Ben Foster praised Rasmus Hojlund for his performance in the 2-2 draw with Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday evening.

Hojlund came away with a goal and an assist in the Spurs match, proving to be one of Man United’s standout players on the night while also showing further signs that he is adjusting to life at Old Trafford.

It didn’t take long after the match for Foster to sing Hojlund’s praises, specifically his quick-thinking and powerful shot that resulted in United’s opening goal.

The retired goalkeeper went so far as to say that Hojlund’s powerful shooting ability is what will earn him success at Old Trafford.

“When he gets the ball out of his feet and on his left foot, and unleashes one, any goalkeeper in the world is thinking ‘please don’t shoot’. It was ridiculous,” Foster exclaimed in his The Cycling GK podcast (12:09 minutes in).

Foster went on to claim that Hojlund’s slow start to life in Manchester is due more to a lack of supply from his teammates rather than poor performances up front.

Retired left-back Paul Robinson, a guest on the podcast, agreed with Foster’s assessment, reiterating that the 20 year old needs service.

“All Man United teams, when you watched them in the past, they’ve always had service. The wingers have always provided for the centre forwards,” Robinson added.

Hojlund was goalless in his first 14 Premier League appearances, however, he has recently found his feet, scoring in both of his past two matches against Aston Villa and Spurs respectively. (Transfermarkt)

The Danish striker was a lot quicker off the mark in the UEFA Champions League, however, scoring five goals in six appearances.

Given that Hojlund scored off his only shot in the Villa game as well as his only shot against Spurs, it appears as if Foster is correct in his assessment, both in terms of the striker’s clinical finishing ability and his lack of supply.

Scoring just 24 goals in the Premier League, United are tied as the fourth-lowest scoring team in the league, alongside Everton and Nottingham Forest, both of whom are in the thick of a relegation scrap.

Clearly, Erik ten Hag has plenty of work to do with his midfielders on the training pitch if United hope to boost their attacking capabilities, unlocking Hojlund’s potential in the process.