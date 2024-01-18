“I really like the project”: Hannibal Mejbri speaks after first training session since Sevilla loan move



Manchester United loanee Hannibal Mejbri has declared his excitement and eagerness to make his debut for new club Sevilla.

Hannibal recently sealed a loan move from United to Sevilla for the remainder of the 2023/24 season.

He had other options including Everton but ultimately, the midfielder settled on a switch to the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium.

It’s understood that Sevilla retain a €20 million buy-clause in the deal that saw Hannibal depart United. Should Sevilla activate this purchase clause, United would then have the option to buy Hannibal back for €35 million at any point.

The Tunisian trained with his new teammates for the first time on Wednesday before he was unveiled to the media and subjected to questions from reporters.

Hannibal said, “I was watching the game [Copa del Rey clash against Getafe] at the hotel and was happy to see the team win and qualify for the next round. Now we have to keep progressing and getting wins under our belt. Today was my first training session, everything went well although I think I brought the rain from Manchester! I’ve met my teammates and I’m ready to play.”

When asked to describe what profile of player he is, the Carrington academy graduate said, “[I’m] a midfielder who can defend, attack, score, press… I can do many things and help the team in many ways. We have spoken with the coach, I have seen and understood what he wants from me on a tactical level, but the important thing is to be united because we have a great group and things can only improve.”

“Sevilla is a great club. Although we are going through a complicated situation right now, we are going to overcome it. I’m confident in the players and the staff and, as I said, I really like the project, Spanish football too and on Sunday I’ll be 21, so I’m coming to learn and gain experience.”

The United loanee confirmed that in the summer of 2023, he held talks with Sevilla about a potential transfer, but a move never materialized.

Hannibal explained that he will be looking to emulate the success of another French-born Tunisian international in Sevilla’s ranks – Wissam Ben Yedder.

When questioned about his idols growing up, Hannibal named Andres Iniesta and Zinedine Zidane.

Finally, the 20-year-old confirmed that he was advised about life in Spain and in the city by United teammate Anthony Martial, who had a previous loan spell at Sevilla. He stated that Martial told him he would have no trouble adapting to life at Sevilla.

