INEOS view Alessandro Buongiorno as “promising” addition to Manchester United or Nice

Manchester United’s new owners, INEOS, have been credited with an interest in Torino defender Alessandro Buongiorno.

“Sources close to the situation suggest that Ineos view the Italian as a promising addition to the squad of either Man Utd or OGC Nice”.

Interestingly, United have also been heavily linked with Nice’s Jean-Clair Todibo so perhaps the Italian could even be a replacement for the French star if he were to head to Old Trafford this summer.

“The 24-year-old has been turning heads with his impressive performances in Serie A, and sources have indicated that a deal can be done for around just €30 million”.

According to the website, the relatively low valuation of the player means he could be a “stop-gap” for this season and the player’s tactical flexibility to play left back could also add an extra dimension to his suitability for the Mancunian side.

United are not the only side chasing the centre back though as “AC Milan are also keen on Buongiorno and preliminary discussions are thought to be underway with the Serie A giants. His contract is up in 2028 but Torino are willing to listen to offers during the winter window, sources have indicated”.

It is no secret that the Red Devils need help in the centre back department, as Raphael Varane, Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof and Jonny Evans make up an aging defensive unit, where all of the players mentioned are 30 or over.

In fact, only Lisandro Martinez at 26 and Willy Kambwala at 19, are younger than 30 years old.

For this reason, the new owners seem intent on reducing the age of the defence and the club has been linked to numerous defenders below 25 such as Giorgio Scalvini, Jarrad Branthwaite, Marc Guehi and the previously mentioned Todibo.

Buongiorno has played 17 times this season for Torino and has a clear knack for doing damage offensively too as he has scored three goals and provided one assist in Serie A. (All statistics according to transfermarkt.com)

It is clear that the Red Devils will be consistently linked to young defenders as INEOS have made no secret of their desire to inject cash into the team and bolster the flagging giants. The defence is a sensible place to start.