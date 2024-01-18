January 18 marks the 60-year anniversary of Man United’s “Holy Trinity” taking the field together for the first time

January 18th is a momentous day in the history of Manchester United.

No, no huge signing was made in the winter transfer window and no cups are won in January.

However, 60 years ago today, something momentous happened that shaped an entire era of Manchester United, and continues to leave its impact today.

It was the first time that United’s Holy Trinity- George Best, Denis Law, Bobby Charlton- took to the pitch for the first time together.

On January 18, 1964, Sir Matt Busby played the legendary trio in a Division One fixture against West Bromwich Albion.

United won that game 4-1 and as they say, begin as you mean to go on, which is exactly what this trinity did.

Charlton scored the first, Best scored the second, and Denis Law rounded up the scoreline with a brace in a game that would go on to change the trajectory of English football forever.

Sir Matt Busby had reached a formula for success and the three attackers formed the bedrock of the great Busby teams which dominated English football.

Combined, these three players made more than 1200 league appearances, scoring nearly 500 goals, and won countless titles.

United had stumbled upon a truly golden generation, with all three players eventually winning the Ballon d’Or.

It was poetic then, that when the time came for these legends to be carved in immortality, it was together, as the Holy Trinity statue which adorns the entrance of Old Trafford was unveiled on May 29, 2008.

Of course, United would go on to win more Champions League titles, more Premier League titles and FA Cups, but the backbone of the success traces back to January 18, 1964, when three precociously talented players took the field together for the first time and blew away the opposition.

The trinity had arrived, and over time, they would become holy, as their play merited.