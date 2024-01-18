Luke Shaw’s behaviour underscores out-of-touch mentality



Luke Shaw has received four different parking tickets after leaving his supercar parked illegally outside a train station in Manchester.

The England international left his Lamborghini Urus – worth around £180,000 (or roughly one week’s wage for Shaw) – parked outside of Wilmslow train station.

Shaw has previously been spotted arriving at the Carrington training centre in the luxury car, which Lamborghini pompously describe as “first Super Sport Utility Vehicle in the world.” The super sport utility vehicle has not been getting much use outside of the station, however.

The Daily Star reports it has been “littered with £60 tickets” totalling £240. While this will be a trivial fee for a player who is reported to earn in the region of £150,000 a week, it’s an example of the out-of-touch mentality rife throughout modern football.

Seemingly, Shaw would rather spend £240 on avoiding the effort of travelling to Wilmslow to pick up his car and park it either legally or, preferably, outside his home like every other human being in Britain.

There is a devastating cost-of-living crisis being endured throughout the country and footballers should be mindful of the privileged position their profession grants them. Incidents like these will only exacerbate the divide between supporters – who, for the most part, could not fathom wasting £240 – and players.

It’s not as if the Shaw is too fatigued to fetch the car owing to his efforts on the pitch either.

Shaw was absent on Sunday as Manchester United drew 2-2 with Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford. The 28-year-old had been expected to start at left-back for Erik ten Hag’s side but a late withdrawal forced the Dutchman to deploying Aaron Wan-Bissaka in the unfamiliar role.

Ten Hag explained this choice after the match:

“Against Wigan, [Shaw] played for a part of it. We expected Luke Shaw, we trained with Luke Shaw in preparation for this game, but this morning he dropped out, not fit enough to start.

“So to change then back, what we trained, what was our gameplan would have been too much so we decided to put Azza [Wan-Bissaka] on the left and keep Diogo [Dalot] on the right side.”

While Shaw can be forgiven for his struggles with fitness on the pitch, he has no excuse for his laziness with his car off it.

