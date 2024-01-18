Manchester United eyeing Lazio goalkeeper Ivan Provedel



Manchester United are rumoured to be interested in Lazio goalkeeper Ivan Provedel, as suggested by recent reports from Italy.

Provedel, aged 29, has been a key player for the Serie A club, maintaining a steady presence in goal since his move from Spezia in 2022.

During this season, the Italian has managed to secure seven clean sheets while conceding 27 goals in 27 matches.

This performance has seemingly caught the attention of United, as noted in a report by Quotidiano Sportivo, which discusses the future of several Lazio players, including Provedel.

Lazio faces a challenging situation with Felipe Anderson’s contract nearing its end and the potential of losing him for free.

Chairman Claudio Lotito is actively engaged in contract renewal discussions with Anderson and other players, aiming to prevent similar issues in the future.

Provedel, whose contract is valid until 2027, has reportedly requested a salary increase, placing Lazio in a delicate position due to the interest shown by United.

A renewed contract with a better salary might be a strategic move by Lazio to keep the goalkeeper away from Premier League allure.

However, the necessity of such a transfer for Man United is questionable, given their recent signings of goalkeepers André Onana and Altay Bayındır.

The latter has yet to make his debut for the Red Devils, raising doubts about the need for another addition to their goalkeeping roster.

Unite’s involvement in this scenario could also be a tactic by Provedel’s representatives to secure a more lucrative deal from Lazio.

With Ten Hag’s current squad setup, especially in the goalkeeping department, the actual interest in Provedel remains speculative.