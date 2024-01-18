Manchester United “very interested” in Swedish superstar



Manchester United are believed to be “very interested” in Swedish protégé Lucas Bergvall, who could be available for a cut-price deal from Djurgårdens IF.

The Peoples Person has previously covered the club’s interest in the 17-year-old midfielder, with Inter Milan also thought to be a suitor.

Bergvall and his family were reported to have been “impressed” during a trip to the San Siro and the club’s training ground.

Christopher Michel (fussball.news) confirms this interest in the Swede detailing how there is “fierce” competition across “many top European clubs” to secure his services.

Alongside the Red Devils and Nerazzurri, Michel reveals Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund are also “keen” on the 17-year-old, with the Spanish giants having already put out “feelers” to the players’ representatives.

The German reporter states that while United are “very interested” in Bergvall, they are unlikely to make a move for him in January.

News #Bergvall: #MUFC is also very interested. Bergvall has already been to Manchester twice for trial training at the age of 14. He is a fan of the club. Nevertheless, the competition is fierce. Probably no transfer in winter. Transfer fee between 8 and 10 Mio €. — Christopher Michel (@CMoffiziell) January 18, 2024

Michel believes a transfer fee between €8 and €10 million will be sufficient to convince Djurgårdens to sell their prized asset. This translates to a likely price in the region of £8 million.

Bergvall’s contract is due to expire at the end of next year (December 2025).

The midfielder is a fan of United and has previously attended two trials at the club – when he was just 14. Michel reveals Bergvall was “very impressed” by these experiences.

Due to the acute pressure of financial fair play regulations, United are not thought to be pursuing permanent transfers this month.

Instead, the club will be reliant upon prospective loan deals while they primarily focus on departures from Old Trafford.

As such, any move for Bergvall will likely be delayed until the summer at the earliest.

However, Florian Plettenberg (Sky Sports DE) contends Eintracht Frankfurt are pushing to sign the midfielder now, with their coaching team “completely convinced” on the Swede. The Bundesliga side are believed to be ready to pay Djurgårdens’ asking price, though Plettenberg concedes Barcelona remain “one of the favourites” to sign Bergvall.

🦅 There’s still no total verbal agreement between Eintracht Frankfurt and Lucas #Bergvall yet! ➡️ Eintracht have presented him a clear plan and intends to integrate him into the first team immediately! The bosses and the coach are completely convinced of him. ➡️ #SGE, ready… pic.twitter.com/gqqQV0aceD — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) January 18, 2024

The reporter reveals Bayern Munich have also been tracking the 17-year-old “regularly” in recent months.

With the race to sign the highly-rated midfielder heating up, United may run the risk of being too late to lock down one of the premier young talents in Europe.

