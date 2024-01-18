Newport to increase stadium capacity for the game of their lives against Man United



Manchester United’s next game will happen after a gap of two weeks from their last fixture against Tottenham Hotspur, this time an FA Cup tie against Newport County.

The match was confirmed after the League Two side emerged victorious against non-league Eastleigh, and the club have plans to make the fourth-round encounter a memorable one.

As per The Daily Star, Newport are planning to increase the maximum capacity of their home ground in a bid to maximise value from what Newport manager Graham Coughlan has described as the biggest game in the club’s history.

The Exiles are planning on assembling a temporary stand which will help them increase the capacity of Rodney Parade by almost 1000 seats.

Stadium upgrade

This will aid United fans as well as the away allocation is expected to rise as well, but not by a major margin considering the size of Newport’s stadium, but it is significantly more than what they would have received had Eastleigh emerged triumphant.

“Newport County will install an emergency upgrade to their stadium for the dream FA Cup tie with Manchester United. It was announced they’ll be installing a temporary stand to increase the capacity of their Rodney Parade home from 8,000 to 9,000.

“Due to the FA Cup’s ticketing rules, it will also mean there’ll be an additional 400 seats in the away end for the travelling United support.”

Coughlan, a boyhood United fan, was ecstatic with the chance of facing off against Ten Hag’s team and termed the Red Devils as the biggest team in the world.

Newport boss is a massive United fan

“It’s a dream come true. Personally, for me and my family, it is a hell of an honour. We’re a big Man United family, we’ve followed them through thick and thin.

“We’ve been to FA Cup finals with them, but that’s a story for another day. For me, the biggest club in this country, in Europe and in the world.”

While on paper, it seems a winnable tie for United, Newport have picked up quite the habit of giant-killing in recent seasons.

Since the 2017/18 season, the League Two side have beaten former Premier League champions Leicester, drawn with Tottenham at home in the FA Cup, and forced Newcastle into penalties in the Carabao Cup.

United entered Round Four after a hard-fought 2-0 win against League One opposition Wigan Athletic.