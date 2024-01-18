Raphinha reveals he was close to joining Manchester United in 2022



Right-wing has been a particular source of consternation for Erik ten Hag in his second season as Manchester United manager.

Antony, who was bought for €95 million last summer, has not managed to register a single or assist this campaign. On top of that, the manager had a public fall-out with Jadon Sancho.

The England international has since left on loan, with Facundo Pellistri soon to join him.

Alejandro Garnacho has impressed on the right but he is far more comfortable on the left while Amad Diallo is just returning from an extended period on the sidelines.

Raphinha could have joined United

The United manager is certainly running low in terms of options and links have emerged with plenty of wingers including Barcelona’s Raphinha.

Spanish outlet SPORT have revealed that the Brazilian could have joined the Red Devils when he left Leeds United in 2022 but in the end, he came to the Catalan giants.

Speaking to TikToker Adri Contreras, the 27-year-old mentioned the Red Devils during a quick-fire question round.

It is common knowledge that the 20-time English league champions were in the hunt for a right-sided attacking option when Ten Hag first joined the club as manager.

After failing with multiple players, they opted to sign Antony, a transfer that has been ridiculed by all and sundry.

If the move had materialised, it would not have been well received over at Elland Road with Leeds fans considering United as their arch-rivals.

Leeds fans would not have liked the outcome

The rivalry has died down in recent times, especially from a United perspective due to the time Leeds have spent in the lower divisions.

The right-winger has accumulated four goals and seven assists this season, a much higher output compared to the options available at Ten Hag’s disposal.

There were wild rumours surrounding a proposed swap deal involving Sancho but those never panned out.

Whether United will come back for Raphinha next summer remains to be seen. He is valued at €50 million as per Transfermarkt.