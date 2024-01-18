Scott McTominay constructs his ultimate footballer



Scott McTominay has constructed his ultimate bionic footballer and he’s included two former team-mates for this “perfect” player.

The Scottish international was asked to build a footballer with the best, as revealed in the video below:

Left-foot

Right-foot

Speed

Strength

Skill

Football IQ

Scott McTominay builds a footballer… this one might be perfect 💎 @Adidas pic.twitter.com/aPltLcZyHg — GOAL (@goal) January 16, 2024

McTominay displayed, as the younger generation of football fans would describe, good ‘ball knowledge’ with his choices. He selected Lionel Messi’s left foot, Kylian Mbappe’s speed, Neymar’s skill and Andrea Pirlo’s football intelligence.

It would be difficult to argue with any of those choices, though United fans may have preferred former central midfielder Paul Scholes’ football IQ to be referenced by the club’s current one.

No one is going to dispute Pirlo as a pick for this category too stringently, however. Just look what the Italian legend did to former Manchester City ‘legend’ Joe Hart. Intelligence and cajones in equal measure.

On this day in 2012, Andrea Pirlo scored this penalty against Joe Hart! "Joe Hart looked very confident in himself, so I thought we had to bring him down a peg or two." (via @UEFAEURO) pic.twitter.com/CpsGzYXPN6 — Photos of Football (@photosofootball) June 24, 2019

McTominay reserved the accolade for right-footedness and strength to two former players at Old Trafford – Cristiano Ronaldo and Romelu Lukaku.

Ronaldo’s right foot is as lethal as it is record-breaking, even if it was his mouth which United fans may remember most vividly from his second stint at the club. Nonetheless, 867 career goals, mostly with his right foot, tells its own story.

Similarly, Lukaku is a nightmare for any defender to deal due to his potent pairing of physicality and power.

Rio Ferdinand, speaking after Belgium beat Brazil 2-1 at the 2018 World Cup, declared it almost unfair for the Brazilian defenders to have to play against the striker.

‘It’s like playing in the school playground and you have a 16-year-old playing against the 11-year-olds, It’s like that he’s too big and too strong for everyone,’ Ferdinand explained. “He shouldn’t be allowed to play with them almost!”

McTominay may not possess the ability to recognise the right pass at the heart of Erik ten Hag’s midfield, but he certainly seems capable of recognising footballing talent in others.

