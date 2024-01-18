Shocking new details emerge of Qatar’s failed takeover bid for Manchester United



Qatari royal Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al-Thani’s bid to complete a full buy-out of Manchester United was actually significantly lower than their online PR suggested, according to fresh revelations that have come to light.

Sheikh Jassim via his Nine Two Foundation investment vehicle was embroiled in competition against Sir Jim Ratcliffe to become the next custodian of United, since the Glazers announced they were seeking strategic alternatives in November 2022.

After months of back and forth, the Qatar-based delegation withdrew from the process in October 2023, paving the way for Ratcliffe to swoop in and emerge successful after his offer for a partial investment was accepted by the American family.

On Christmas Eve, United announced that the INEOS billionaire had completed his deal for a 25% investment in the Red Devils.

Ratcliffe’s arrangement with the Glazers is still waiting for ratification from the Premier League before he can officially start working at United.

Already, the British businessman and some of his close associates have held a series of meetings with United staff, Erik ten Hag, senior officials and even the players.

The talks have been described as extremely positive and a breath of fresh air.

Ratcliffe was physically in attendance during United’s most recent clash against Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford. He addressed reporters and explained that his move to get a piece of the team he has supported since boyhood is the most exciting venture he has ever undertaken.

A financial document that was recently covered by The Peoples Person divulged that the primary reason for the delays in the takeover was differences over possession of Class A and Class B shares.

While Ratcliffe was keen to only buy all Class B shares that hold the real voting powers, minority shareholders who were holding Class A shares did not want to be sidelined and so wanted their due cut if the club was being sold.

Finally, after multiple rounds of talks, Ratcliffe’s commitment to Class B shares decreased to 60%, then 40%. It eventually ended up at 25% of both Class A and Class B shares.

As a result, the petrochemicals billionaire now has 27.69% ownership interest and 28.71% voting interest.

This is confirmed by Ben Jacobs, who also sheds light on some previously unknown hidden details of Sheikh Jassim’s bid.

Jacobs revealed some very interesting information about the banker’s offer, that was sensationalized on social media by a section of supporters who were drawn to the riches of the Gulf state.

Jacobs notes, “Fascinating and juicy detail revealed on the #MUFC sale process. ‘Bidder A’ (Sheikh Jassim) formally withdrew on October 15, 2023. Qatar bid consistently failed to provide “customary financing commitment letters” throughout and there is no mention of pledged investment. Several sources close to the sale had said repeatedly that the reality of Qatar’s offer did not match the PR.”

“SEC Filings also stress the Board made it clear equal per share consideration for A and B shares was necessary, and the Qatar bid failed to do this.”

The document reads, “Representatives of Manchester United continued to inform Bidder A [Jassim] that the Board of Directors was not prepared to move forward with a transaction whereby the holders of Class A Shares received less per share consideration than the holders of Class B Shares and that the Board of Directors would require sufficient evidence of the financing and customary financing commitment papers.”

Jacobs confirms that Ratcliffe agreed to this structure in July 2023.

“Raine were contacted by over 170 potential suitors with 26 parties signing NDAs, 19 of which requested process letters. 10 parties expressed initial and formal interest, seven of which proposed minority investment. Eight made it to the second round. Worth noting it is a regulatory requirement to be as truthful as possible in these filings.”

Fascinating and juicy detail revealed on the #MUFC sale process. 'Bidder A' (Sheikh Jassim) formally withdrew on October 15, 2023. Qatar bid consistently failed to provide "customary financing commitment letters" throughout and there is no mention of pledged investment. Several… pic.twitter.com/dem3a39XIn — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) January 17, 2024

Jacobs further states that in reality, no Qatar bid ever reached the $5bn mark that was heavily mentioned in public.

“Some selling sources argued the pledged investment figure, not confirmed in any filings, was added to the offer price to create an inflated number. Although those on the Qatar side consistently denied this, filings clearly show Jassim’s offer was not as high as suggested throughout the process.”

Some selling sources argued the pledged investment figure, not confirmed in any filings, was added to the offer price to create an inflated number. Although those on the Qatar side consistently denied this, filings clearly show Jassim's offer was not as high as suggested… — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) January 17, 2024

It seems that at the end of the day, the most serious bidder – Ratcliffe – won the prize.

