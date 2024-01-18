Troy Deeney comments offer worry for Maxi Oyedele’s loan



Maxi Oyedele completed a loan move to Forest Green Rovers for the remainder of the season yesterday but an interview with his newly-adopted club’s manager has created worry over the deal.

Manchester United confirmed their academy graduate would be relocating to the New Lawn Stadium in the pursuit of more first-team minutes at senior level. Though he is yet to make his debut for the club, Oyedele is highly-thought of by the coaching staff at Old Trafford.

Capable of playing in either midfield or defence, the versatile 19-year-old was involved in United’s pre-season tour last summer. He has made twelve appearances for reserve and youth teams this year, scoring one goal as well as providing an assist.

Interestingly, despite being born locally to Old Trafford, Oyedele represents Poland at international level, having made thirteen appearances for the country’s various youth teams. He appears set to make a senior debut soon.

Oyedele also enjoyed a loan spell at Altrincham last season – a club United appear to favour as a first-time loan opportunity for their academy graduates given the proximity of the the National League side to Manchester.

Old Trafford officials now feel he is ready for an escalation, in both proximity and football standard with Forest Green currently residing in League Two. The club are currently languishing bottom of the table, however.

They sacked David Horseman in December, replacing him with Troy Deeney (formerly of Watford and Birmingham City). Deeney had joined previously Forest Rovers as a player-coach last summer.

The former striker has presided over three games as manager, seeing his side draw and lose three times apiece. They are currently seven points from safety with Deeney appearing to already being feeling the strain of the role.

The manager made a series of emotional outbursts following Forest’s two-nil loss to Harrogate last weekend.

Deeney stated there were “too many babies” in his squad and revealed he would rather watch Antiques Roadshow than his own team play football. The manager then specifically called out right-back Fankaty Dabo, alleging the defender was “awful” on the weekend and “had not been good enough for five, six, seven, eight, nine weeks.”

Perhaps Deeney could learn to use ‘months’ as an acceptable unit of time, rather than endless weeks, before he lambasts any of his own players. He might only be in the job another one, two, three, four weeks if he continues these public tirades.

The current situation at Forest does not, therefore, bode well for Oyedele.

An ideal loan move consists of a stable club with a manager who has the confidence and backing to blood in young players.

Forest Rovers, bottom of the table and seemingly on the verge of crashing out of the football league altogether, headed by a manager who is as inexperienced as he is volatile (by his own admission, Deeney admits his emotions “can get the better of him”), do not appear to satisfy these requirements for a loan.

Old Trafford officials will be wise to keep a close eye on Oyedele’s situation at the New Lawn Stadium for the remainder of the season.

