“We are fighting”: Altay Bayindir reveals desire to win at Old Trafford



Altay Bayindir has revealed how his new teammates at Manchester United are all “fighting” for the club in a candid interview discussing a wide range of areas at his new team.

Speaking to the club’s media outlet, Bayindir contends he has a “positive” relationship with his fellow goalkeepers – Andre Onana and Tom Heaton – which is crucial in supporting whoever is selected between the sticks.

“All the goalkeepers, their character is very nice. We are always positive. Of course, we are fighting [to be] on the pitch, because everyone wants to play with the team in the stadium. But we have a good energy. It doesn’t matter who is playing, because we will, of course, support them every time.

“Team spirit is very important, you know? If we are doing this, we can be successful in the game, it’s very important. I think if we’re always doing that, we can always go up.”

The Turkish international says he has “very good communication” with Onana and Heaton, with each player “fighting [to be the best] in…training” but remaining “best friends” outside of football.

Bayindir even reveals the trio are inseparable off the training pitch as well: “When we are going out for dinner, we are always together. It’s very good. We will continue with this feeling because we are a very big family.”

The goalkeeper believes this positivity is not limited to the shotstoppers at Old Trafford, however. “It’s not about just goalkeepers. All players have good heart and we are fighting for this great family always.”

Though he is yet to play a single minute for his new club, following his £4.3 million move from Fenerbahce in the summer, this may be set to change by the end of the month.

Onana has been a permanent fixture in Erik ten Hag’s side this season, playing every minute of every game so far this season.

The goalkeeper replaced David De Gea as the number one (though he wears the unusual number twenty-four shirt) at Old Trafford following his move from Inter Milan a month before Bayindir.

The 27-year-old has now departed Manchester, however, to represent Cameroon at the African Cup of Nations.

If the Indomitable Lions progress to the knock-out stage of the tournament in the Ivory Coast, Onana will miss the FA Cup fourth round tie against Newport County, at a minimum.

As a result, Bayindir could be in line to make his debut in a United shirt on Sunday 28th January in the Cameroonian’s absence.

It will constitute a dream come true for a player who has dreamed of being a goalkeeper since he was a boy; with a little friendly encouragement from his mother.

