Alex Stepney pays tribute to Franz Beckenbauer and Sir Bobby Charlton



Goalkeeping legend Alex Stepney led Manchester United’s representation at the memorial services for Franz Beckenbauer at the Allianz Arena today.

Perhaps the greatest centre-back in footballing history, Beckenbauer passed away on January 7th at the age of 78. He is survived by his wife, Heidi, and his five children – Stephan, Francessca, Thomas, Michael and Joel.

Der Kaiser (The Emperor), as he was affectionately nicknamed, is one of only nine players to win the World Cup, the European Championship and the Balon d’Or. He’s also only one of three to have won the World Cup as both a player and a manager.

Beckenbauer is widely credited with inventing the ‘libero’ role in defence with his unique combination of physical and technical talents enabling him to play literally everywhere on the pitch.

Thousands were in attendance for the German legend’s memorial service at the Allianz Arena stadium – a fitting tribute to a legendary figure for Bayern Munich and the German national side.

United and Bayern have always retained a special relationship following the tragic Munich air disaster which claimed the lives of twenty-three passengers. The club describes it as the “darkest day in Manchester United history.”

“The eight players who perished were Geoff Bent (aged 25), Roger Byrne (28), Eddie Colman (21), Duncan Edwards (21), Mark Jones (24), David Pegg (22), Tommy Taylor (26) and Liam Whelan (22). Edwards, considered by many to be the finest player of his generation, died 15 days after the accident.

“The three club officials who were killed were secretary Walter Crickmer, trainer Tom Curry and coach Bert Whalley. Eight journalists died – Alf Clarke, Donny Davies, George Follows, Tom Jackson, Archie Ledbrooke, Henry Rose, Eric Thompson and former Manchester City goalkeeper Frank Swift.



“Aircraft captain Ken Rayment, fellow crew member Tom Cable, travel agent Bela Miklos and supporter Willie Satinoff, a friend of United manager Sir Matt Busby, were also victims of the terrible tragedy.”

Earlier in the season – when United played away to Bayern in the Champions League group stage – Erik ten Hag led a delegation, including players, former players, staff and fans, to the Manchesterplatz in Munich.

The Manchesterplatz is a memorial stone dedicated to those who lost the lives in the accident. It was unveiled in 2004 on the location of the crash with Bayern Munich making a significant financial contribution towards its creation and subsequent maintenance. The German club have also dedicated a portion of their club museum to the crash.

When Bayern played the reverse Champions League fixture against United at Old Trafford in December, The Red Army (TRA) presented every away fan with a badge and a message commemorating sixty-five years of Munich residents looking after the Manchesterplatz.

The message read:

“Dear Münchner, Thank you for preserving the memory of our Busby Babes. On behalf of The Red Army group (TRA) and all Manchester United supporters, please accept this small symbol of our gratitude for 65 years of goodwill shown to us. The eagle represents the Manchester United Football Club badge, used in the 1958 FA Cup final which took place less than 3 months after the Munich Air Disaster and has been adopted as the symbol of TRA.”

Last night every Bayern fan was given a badge & message thanking Munich residents for taking care of the Manchesterplatz memorial in Munich & preserving the memory of the Busby Babes for 65 yrs. The idea was devised, funded & implemented by TRA. Thanks to all involved 🇾🇪 pic.twitter.com/bPKkrZbniY — TRA – The Red Army (MUFC) (@TraMufc) December 13, 2023

It was attached to every seat of the away end at Old Trafford and funded and organised entirely by TRA.

Stepney visited the Manchesterplatz prior to the memorial service at the Allianz arena. He laid a wreath at the memorial stone in memory of Beckenbauer and his former teammate and friend, Sir Bobby Charlton, who tragically passed away in October.

Alex Stepney today led MUFC’s representation at the memorial service of Franz Beckenbauer at the Allianz Arena in Munich today. He also visited Manchesterplatz, site of the 1958 Munich Air Disaster, to lay a wreath for his team-mate and friend Sir Bobby Charlton – and Beckenbauer pic.twitter.com/kZULq8aVPV — Andy Mitten (@AndyMitten) January 19, 2024

Rest in peace to both men.

